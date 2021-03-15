Raiders leaving home crowd clapping all the way to the end

Andrew Mathieson
The popular Viking clap in Canberra.

HANDS were raised in the air, wide apart, poised to make some noise.

The echo around Canberra Stadium for the year’s first Viking clap was tribally thunderous.

Not since before the pandemic began and unrestricted crowds once again returned had the progressive applause sounded so sweet.

The chant was most famously performed at Euro 2016 for an overperforming Iceland that was repeated louder two years later at its World Cup debut, but coach Ricky Stuart has credited its Raiders’ introduction after attending an American football college game.

More than 15,000 of hometown support were only too clap happy to again welcome the arrival of their heroes on Sunday.

Like a good villain, Wests Tigers confidently looked to spoil the party with the opening try.

The visitors had been one of only three NRL teams to win just as many appearances in the nation’s capital than they had lost.

But when the Raiders crossed the line four times in succession inside 32 minutes of play, that Tigers’ winning record at Bruce sunk into the red.

The final 30-12 scoreline gave Canberra fans plenty to clap about to kick off the NRL year.

“Look what we had out there today – nearly 16,000 people,” coach Ricky Stuart said.

“Pouring rain since 4.30 this morning and all those people who turn up (on Sunday) saw a game of football that was very competitive.

“We knew we were going to get a good crowd – it was so good having them there today.

“I just hope our fans understand how much they mean to the boys. It’s so appreciative.”

