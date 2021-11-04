Rain damaged roads set for upgrade

FOLLOWING one of the wettest winters on record, some of Canberra’s roads getting an upgrade.

About 925,000 square meters of road – across the territory- are being upgraded via the ACT government’s $19.5 million repair program.

The Monaro Highway, Tuggeranong Parkway, Long Gully Road, Ginninderra Drive, College Street, Mirrabei Drive, Mawson Drive and Cooyong Street are earmarked for repairs to begin in late November.

The repairs will make use of asphalt made with recycled material from printer cartridges, soft plastics and glass, locally manufactured at Downer Group’s Hume facility.

Minister for transport and city services Chris Steel said rain has had a big impact on local roads.

“Road repair has been a high priority following the La Niña weather pattern which has seen Canberra’s seventh wettest winter on record,” Mr Steel said.

“The rain has had a big impact on our roads with almost four times as many repairs undertaken this year compared with previous years, supported with a surge in funding.”