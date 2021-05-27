Revamped ‘Fix My Street’ cops criticism

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE ACT government’s recently launched, re-designed “Fix My Street” website is receiving criticism for not working.

The website revamp, announced last month, was part of overall improvements being made to Access Canberra’s online services.

The changes, designed to “save you time when you go online”, would make it easier to report broken footpaths, potholes, or illegal dumping, as well as tracking the progress of existing reports and make follow up enquiries.

According to the Canberra Liberals, the new website offers nothing “new” only dead links and error messages making it hard for Canberrans to lodge issues via “Fix My Street”.

“I have been contacted by a number of constituents who have been unable to use the updated platform and they are rightfully frustrated,” Canberra Liberals Leader Elizabeth Lee said.

“The new system offers nothing new and does not improve government services, what Canberrans want is for their footpaths, streetlights and potholes to be fixed as quickly as possible.

“These problems need to be addressed by the government quickly to ensure members of the community have a functioning platform to raise basic maintenance issues in their neighbourhood.”

On average, 850 “Fix My Street” requests are made each week.

Additional changes to the website mean that users are no longer be able to access their user history, including any outstanding Fix My Street requests.

“Now all of that data collected prior to the changes has been lost and requests will need to start all over again,” Canberra Liberals shadow minister for regulatory services Peter Cain said.

“This government has a track record of long wait times, a lack of communication and is sometimes responsible for not acting on Fix My Street requests at all.”

The ACT government has been contacted for comment.