Public health workplace recommendations ignored

A MAJORITY of the recommendations made by an independent review into the workplace culture of Canberra’s public health services have been ignored, said shadow health minister Giulia Jones.

The report, “Review into the Workplace Culture within ACT Public Health Services”, was published in 2019 and identified troubling levels of bullying, poor leadership and inappropriate recruitment practices.

It made 20 recommendations and only seven of them have been implemented, said Ms Jones.

She said Canberra health workers deserve to have the recommendations of a review into workplace culture in the ACT public health system implemented in full.

“The ACT public health system has suffered from a toxic workplace culture for too long and our health staff deserve better,” Ms Jones said.

“Eight-hundred days since the independent review, it’s about time the government produced some evidence that something is changing for staff on the ground.”

Ms Jones will move a motion in the Legislative Assembly today (May 13) calling on the ACT government to implement the remaining 13 recommendations within the next 200 days.

ACT Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith said whilst improvements have been made in ACT health’s workplace culture, she acknowledges there’s more work to do.

“The ACT Government and leaders of Canberra Health Services, Calvary Public Hospital Bruce and the ACT Health Directorate have an absolute commitment to improving workplace culture and safety,” Ms Stephen-Smith said.

“We will continue working hard to implement the recommendations of the culture review, in partnership with staff, unions, consumers and other stakeholders.”

Some of the recommendations not yet implemented include an MOU between ACT and NSW for improved collaboration, establishing a program to promote a healthier workplace culture, reviewing human resources staff numbers and functions, and making changes to staff recruitment processes.