Review / Scott redeems colours through glass art

By
Review
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
“Sanctuary”, 2020, glass, steel. Photo: Brenton McGeachie.

“The Redemption of Colour”, Scott Chaseling, at Canberra Glassworks until April 11. Reviewed by MEREDITH HINCHLIFFE.

SCOTT Chaseling is a respected elder in the Australian glass scene.

He has been a practising artist for many years and has exhibited widely in Australia and overseas. His practise includes blown glass objects and sculpture.

Chaseling believes that human lives have become monochrome and this exhibition, titled “The Redemption of Colour”, is an antidote to that lack of colour. He uses tubes of glass of pure rainbow colours that are stacked, and carefully arranged. Free-standing sculptures are held in unobtrusive steel frames.

Scott Chaseling, ‘Sanctuary,’ 2020, detail, glass, steel. Photo: Brenton McGeachie.

The major work in the Canberra Glassworks foyer, titled “Sanctuary”, has coloured tubes of blue, grey, violet, amber, gold and a line of fluro orange that brings the other colours together, with those at the edges framing the work.

In the main gallery, the tubes are fixed directly to the wall. As the viewer moves the colours mix, forming an interactive sculpture, even though the work is static. The light creates a soft wash on the wall around the work.

Drawing the distinction between the coloured sculptures, “Black Flag” is made up of tubes that are black, going through to grey. Subtle reflections are cast onto the wall behind it.

“Hearth”, by Scott Chaseling, maquette, 2010, glass. Photo: Brenton McGeachie.

Chaseling also works in links of clear and pale coloured glass hung in front of a painted background. Clear and pale coloured glass links hang from a circular frame before a coloured background. These works are titled “Halo 1” and “Halo 2”. The links are resonant of earlier works.

In the Smokestack Gallery, a seemingly random collection of works is displayed including a complex work that might refer to a stained glass window in a church.

The bright colours fill me with joy and this exhibition is an excellent way to start a new year.

 

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleA year on: Reflecting on ‘extraordinary’ firefighting efforts
Next articleCreation of Australia Day is based on a lie
Review
Review

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply