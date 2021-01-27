Review / Scott redeems colours through glass art

Share Canberra's trusted news:

“The Redemption of Colour”, Scott Chaseling, at Canberra Glassworks until April 11. Reviewed by MEREDITH HINCHLIFFE.

SCOTT Chaseling is a respected elder in the Australian glass scene.

He has been a practising artist for many years and has exhibited widely in Australia and overseas. His practise includes blown glass objects and sculpture.

Chaseling believes that human lives have become monochrome and this exhibition, titled “The Redemption of Colour”, is an antidote to that lack of colour. He uses tubes of glass of pure rainbow colours that are stacked, and carefully arranged. Free-standing sculptures are held in unobtrusive steel frames.

The major work in the Canberra Glassworks foyer, titled “Sanctuary”, has coloured tubes of blue, grey, violet, amber, gold and a line of fluro orange that brings the other colours together, with those at the edges framing the work.

In the main gallery, the tubes are fixed directly to the wall. As the viewer moves the colours mix, forming an interactive sculpture, even though the work is static. The light creates a soft wash on the wall around the work.

Drawing the distinction between the coloured sculptures, “Black Flag” is made up of tubes that are black, going through to grey. Subtle reflections are cast onto the wall behind it.

Chaseling also works in links of clear and pale coloured glass hung in front of a painted background. Clear and pale coloured glass links hang from a circular frame before a coloured background. These works are titled “Halo 1” and “Halo 2”. The links are resonant of earlier works.

In the Smokestack Gallery, a seemingly random collection of works is displayed including a complex work that might refer to a stained glass window in a church.

The bright colours fill me with joy and this exhibition is an excellent way to start a new year.