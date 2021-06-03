Rural road leads to nowhere for concerned community users

Share Canberra's trusted news:

RURAL road users enquiring about the state of a key arterial route that bears the public group’s very name have been snubbed by an ACT government minister.

The requests surround the alleged poor condition of Boboyan Road, the only alternative to drive south of Canberra through Namadji National Park, which has been affected by heavy rains and bushfire in recent years.

Opposition spokesperson for Transport and City Services Mark Parton told the Legislative Assembly on Thursday (June 3) that regular Boboyan Road motorists he met visiting the Snow Goose Hotel, in Adaminaby, believed the road connecting the NSW town to the ACT was looking in the “worse condition that they can ever remember”.

Messages also from Boboyan Road users group to Minister for Transport and City Services, Chris Steel, were ignored seven times inside the past two months.

Mr Steel failed to acknowledge, inside the assembly, of any contact from the Boboyan Road users group but hinted it had not been an “appropriate time”.

About 9kms of the southern end of the road from the border are completed and its capital works have been established on the site of its sealed road, with a further 1km of the road close to NSW having been re-gravelled.

“At the point in time when they’re being progressed, officials will discuss all those matters with (the road users group) at the appropriate time to get their input and to make them aware of those works happening,” Mr Steel said in the assembly.

The works are being conducted with the federal government’s roads to recovery program.

Mr Steel claimed that repairing the road will be done “in consultation with the community”, but did not accept offers to meet with the Boboyan Road users group.

“We know there was significant damage to the road, and we understand that the significant re-grading and re-gravelling needed to occur, and that work is happening,” he said.