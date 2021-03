Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE driver of the a silver Mercedes Vito van is alleged to have been involved in a road-rage incident with the driver of a red Subaru Forester in Downer.

Police are looking for witnesses and dash-cam footage of the incident at the intersection of Northbourne Avenue and Swinden Street northbound, beside the tram stop, at around 2.10pm on Tuesday (March 2).

Police allege the Mercedes driver approached the driver of the Subaru and was involved in “an incident” before driving off.

Anyone with information should call 1800 333000 or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.