Roads will close for work on Mitchell tram stop

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

LIGHT rail services along Flemington Road will pause and some road access will be prohibited while the new Sandford Street stop in Mitchell is constructed next weekend.

Map of light rail changes March 13-15 Source: Transport Canberra

From 1am next Saturday (March 13) to 5am Monday, trams between Gungahlin Place and EPIC will be halted and as a replacement, bus services will operate between Dickson Interchange and Gungahlin Place while the 5.5m-wide canopy is installed.

Because of limited road access, buses will not service the EPIC light rail stop, and Flemington Road, between Sandford Street and Randwick Road, will also be closed to road users in both directions.

Access to pedestrian paths won’t be affected.

Once the canopy is in place, the ACT government say paving, seating, lighting and MyWay ticketing services will be installed, with complete construction expected to take about seven months, followed by a period of testing and commissioning.

Information on replacement services can be found on the Transport Canberra website

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleMost ACT youth offenders breach community orders
Next articleCanberra’s top AFL star all ready to march the Saints in
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply