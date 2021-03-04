Roads will close for work on Mitchell tram stop

Share Canberra's trusted news:

LIGHT rail services along Flemington Road will pause and some road access will be prohibited while the new Sandford Street stop in Mitchell is constructed next weekend.

From 1am next Saturday (March 13) to 5am Monday, trams between Gungahlin Place and EPIC will be halted and as a replacement, bus services will operate between Dickson Interchange and Gungahlin Place while the 5.5m-wide canopy is installed.

Because of limited road access, buses will not service the EPIC light rail stop, and Flemington Road, between Sandford Street and Randwick Road, will also be closed to road users in both directions.

Access to pedestrian paths won’t be affected.

Once the canopy is in place, the ACT government say paving, seating, lighting and MyWay ticketing services will be installed, with complete construction expected to take about seven months, followed by a period of testing and commissioning.

Information on replacement services can be found on the Transport Canberra website