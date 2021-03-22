Roll up for the vaccine rollout around Canberra

By
Andrew Mathieson
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

MEDICAL clinics around suburban Canberra have begun to embrace the rollout of vaccines to protect against further coronavirus outbreaks.

After the public reportedly overwhelmed the phones of doctors in recent days to check on the availability of Pfizer and AstraZeneca doses, 18 general practitioners administered the first jabs to eager patients on Monday morning (March 22).

A further 25 GPs in the territory are expected to be able to administer vaccines to prevent COVID-19 over the coming weeks, according to ACT Health.

The roll out of phase 1B of AstraZeneca vaccines will be eligible to people over 70 years of age, Aboriginal and Torres Straight Islanders over 55 and others with “underlying medical conditions”, including those with a disability, from today.

ACT Minister for Health Rachel Stephen-Smith did admit doctor numbers could well depend on the uncertainty of vaccine supplies.

A shipment of 250,000 vaccines scheduled from Europe for Australia earlier in the month were halted from leaving the Italian shores after its government pleaded a case to retain the batch due to a growing number of ongoing cases.

A lift in onshore manufacturing of the AstraZeneca since is hoping to make up for shortfalls in Australia’s supplies.

“The advice I had was the small number of additional (GPs) not next week, but the week after or the week after that were supposed to be slightly higher number – say 20 or 25 additionals,” Ms Stephen-Smith told ABC Canberra this morning.

“But the numbers do change as the Commonwealth has these conversations with individual practices when they register.”

Ms Stephen-Smith has also promised to “double the number of Pfizer doses that we are expecting for this week”, which is more than 4000 doses, to be administered this week to fill a need for greater demand.

The introduction of doctors surgeries to manage the increase in COVID-19 vaccine case loads will ease the burden of the Garran COVID-19 Surge Centre, near Canberra Hospital.

“We’re maintaining a relatively slow rollout of the AstraZeneca at our ACT government hub at Garran,” Ms Stephen-Smith said.

“As we start to see those domestic reproduced AstraZenca come online, then we will start to see more ramp up of the AstraZeneca from the government perspective.”

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleCops ‘disturbed’ by a weekend of drunk drivers
Next articleBureau warns of flash flooding in Canberra
Andrew Mathieson
After two decades in the writing game, it's fair to say I like to tell a good yarn. The more humanistic the better. There's always a story behind the simple headlines. Because every one has a story to tell...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply