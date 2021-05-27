Rule out Rugby World Cup for any new stadium: ACT government

Share Canberra's trusted news:

BUILDING a new central stadium for Canberra in time for potentially hosting 2027 Rugby World Cup matches has been all but ruled out.

Chief Minister Andrew Barr has not changed his firm stance on plans to start construction by 2025 for a multi-football facility – that could also include a roof – since Rugby Australia announced it was formally bidding to host the third biggest sporting event in the world.

This comes after the ACT government’s own recent study into investing in a replacement venue for Canberra Stadium suggested that a new ground could be completed in six years that includes planning and feasibility studies and that will save taxpayers about $60 million.

An estimates hearing heard earlier this year that construction that would stimulate the ACT economy on the back of the COVID-19 pandemic has been predicted to take no longer than three years should works start by 2024.

But further delays could mean a wait until 2032 before its opened as the costs would spiral closer towards $645 million.

The delay has been blamed on federal government failing to offer Commonwealth funding.

The ACT government has a lease on Canberra Stadium from its federal counterparts that happens to expire in 2024.

Initial estimations are the Commonwealth would need to fork out somewhere between $150-200 million for a new Canberra Stadium.

A civic stadium opening in 2027 would cost at least $580 million, but if it opened by 2032 the cost would be closer to $645 million.

“A new stadium in the ACT remains part of our long-term infrastructure plan,” ACT Minister for Sport Yvette Berry said.

“The territory would welcome a contribution from the Commonwealth – as they did with Townsville (Queensland Country Bank Stadium).

“There is a significant amount of work needed to determine a preferred location, and this work is already underway.

“The ACT government has continued to invest in (Canberra) GIO Stadium despite the fact that it remains a Commonwealth facility.

“We are aware that it is an ageing facility, and it will require significant upgrades into the future, if it is to continue hosting large sporting events.

“However, its capacity is not an issue for the current users.”

The ACT government says ongoing communications with the Australian Sports Commission are continuing, and the commission has not indicated a plan to redevelop the Bruce site.

A proposed stadium would also host just 25,000 akin to Canberra Stadium, which has been the home of the NRL Raiders side for 31 years and the Super Rugby Brumbies for 25 years.

Civic is the preferred location on the inner suburb’s current pool site.

The government are keen to create a greater entertainment precinct that would be hard to duplicate at the alternative 70-hectare Exhibition Park showground around Mitchell.