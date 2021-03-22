Scott performs Mark’s dramatised gospel

Share Canberra's trusted news:

Actor James Scott will perform “According To Mark”, a dramatised recitation of the gospel story, writes HELEN MUSA in her weekly column.

HONEST Puck Theatre is presenting actor James Scott performing “According To Mark”, a 90-minute dramatised recitation of the gospel story. Perform Australia Theatre, 11 Whyalla St, Fyshwick, April 2-4. Book here.

“ANOMALY” is a new jazz vocal group formed and directed by Rowan Harvey-Martin which will burst onto the scene with UK composer Will Todd’s “Passion Music” for gospel soloist, choir and jazz ensemble. The soloist will be Sonia Anfiloff. Chapel of the Annunciation, Canberra Girls Grammar School, Deakin, 7pm, Thursday, April 1, book here.

CANBERRA Theatre has secured one of the big hits of this year’s Adelaide Festival, “A German Life” by Christopher Hampton, directed by Neil Armfield. It features Robyn Nevin as Brunhilde Pomsel, an unassuming woman with good shorthand skills who worked in Joseph Goebbels’ Propaganda Ministry. Canberra Playhouse, May 11-16, book here or 6275 2700.

ROTARY Club of Canberra Sunrise is holding a movie night fundraiser featuring the 2020 film, “The Courier”, starring Benedict Cumberbatch as Cold War spy Greville Wynne. Palace Electric Cinema, New Acton, 7pm, April 8. Book here.

PHILLIP Mackenzie of Polonius Productions, who has a life-long attachment to Edward Fitzgerald’s translation of the classic “Rubaiyat of Omar Khayyam” will be joined by Dawn Gardiner, dancer Alli Jury Gereige and musician John Mimellis in a sundown reading by the river, with a few selected verses also to be read in Farsi by Sam Sharifi. Riverbank Cafe, Trinculo Place, Queanbeyan, 4.30pm, Sunday, March 28. Cafe open. Book here.

FEEL-GOOD Irish music and dance feast, “A Taste of Ireland”, with a company of more than 20 leading Irish dancers and musicians as well as new sets, costumes, tunes and effects, is coming to the Canberra Theatre, 7.30pm, April 3, book here or 6275 2700.

HALL School Museum and Heritage Centre, open from 12-3pm, is presenting its popular traditional brass band concert, “Brass on the Grass”, hosted by local David Kilby and held on the lawns of the Hall School Museum, from 4pm, March 28, free but bookings essential.