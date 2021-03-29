Sculptures to return in September

“On The Wire” 2018 by Canberra sculptor Sian Watson, in the paddock at Shaw Wines.

ENTRIES have re-opened for “Sculpture@Shaw” in September, after the 2020 award’s postponement due to COVID-19. Presented by Shaw Wines in Murrumbateman in partnership with Belco Arts, it’s a successor to “Sculpture in the Paddock”. The top prize will be $15,000 with a $5,000 Cellar Door Prize for smaller works, a $3,000 Emerging Artist Prize, and a $2,000 People’s Choice Award. The Fields Murrumbateman will provide finalists with $1,000 each to transport and install their sculptures. Enter here by midnight, May 28.

TextaQueen’s “Eve of the Apocalypses”… Tuggeranong Arts Centre, April 9-June 5.

TUGGERANONG Arts Centre’s next exhibition, “Deqolonise: The Erotic as Power”, is billed as an “unlearning” of how colonialism has distorted spiritual knowledge and practices shared among bla(c)k and brown queer communities. There’ll be brilliantly-coloured self-portraits by Melbourne artist TextaQueen and a reimagining by Léuli Eshrāghi of the 2020 Biennale of Sydney installation, “Re(cul)naissance”, using neon, fabric and video. Curator Ono Chowdhury has commissioned Canberra artists, Sione Tuívailala Monu and Malcolm Fortaleza, to create work for the show, which will also feature work by Jazz Money, Laniyuk, Roshan Ramesh and Basjia Almaan. April 9-June 5. 

THE Young Music Society has scored a double coup in engaging musical identity and forthcoming director of the National Folk festival, Katie Noonan and conductor-educator Graham Abbott as new patrons. Both will join other musicians and teachers to inspire and motivate young musicians during the society’s bumper Summer Music School from January 10-21. Applications open here.

Canberra Dance Theatre’s Gold dancers, celebrating a decade of “dancing disgracefully”.

CONGRATULATIONS to Canberra Dance Theatre’s GOLD Company, which will celebrate a decade of dancing disgracefully on April 10. Back in 2011, with the support of an ACT Health Promotion Grant, CDT began dance classes for people over 55, which resulted in the formation of a seasoned troupe of dancers ranging in age from 50s to 80s who have performed at dance, arts and community events and at Canberra’s cultural institutions.

Intergalactic “Henry IV” cast… live-streamed April 16-18 and April 23-24.

“STREAMED Shakespeare” tells us that for its first production of 2021 it will reach intergalactic heights with “Henry IV Parts One & Two” as a live-streamed, online space opera. Director Haki Pepo Olu Crisden sets King Henry’s struggle for legitimacy, and Prince Hal’s coming of age, against a backdrop of futuristic technology, galactic skirmishes and interplanetary rebellion. Both plays will run on April 16-18 and April 23-24, book here.

