Separate stabbings at either side of the city

A 31-year-old man is in a serious condition after being stabbed in the back after an aggravated burglary at his home in Werriwa Crescent, Isabella Plains this morning (January 31).

Police believe up to three people may be responsible for the assault. The first alleged offender is described as a 20-30 year-old woman, 170cm (5’6”) in height, slim build, black hair and a green ink tattoo on her neck. The second is described as a Caucasian woman, about 50-years-old, large build, and 160cm (5’2”) in height. The third is described as a Caucasian man, about 160cm (5’2”) in height, shaved head, wearing grey shorts and a grey jumper.

IN an unrelated incident, about 12.20am today, a 28-year-old man was treated for lacerations to his chest, legs and arms at an house in Kerrigan Street, Charnwood.

Police believe up to three people may be responsible for the assault. The victim fled to another property where he received assistance.

Anyone who may have witnessed either of the incidents is urged to call 1800 333000 or via the Crime Stoppers website.