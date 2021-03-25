Smoke at former Phillip club will be for theatrics

Share Canberra's trusted news:

SMOKE visible tomorrow (March 26) at the old Woden Tradies Club site in Phillip will be for theatrics, say ACT Fire & Rescue.

Firefighters will be conducting recruit training exercises at the old club site on Launceston Street from 9am-2.30pm.

There will be no fire involved in the exercises, but theatrical smoke will be used and may be visible nearby, ACT Fire & Rescue warn.

These exercises are being undertaken to simulate conditions expected during a building search and rescue for recruits.