Spoilt for choice when it comes to businesses 

Share Canberra's trusted news:

In this sponsored post, “CityNews” speaks to Canberra’s business experts that make life in the capital all the more liveable.

CANBERRA has been crowned the most liveable city in Australia multiple times.

And at the heart of it, making the ACT even more appealing, is the diverse and bustling range of businesses that give residents a range of lifestyle choices.

Whether it’s experts in health, home, furniture or mechanics, “CityNews” speaks to Canberra businesses that make life in the capital all the more liveable.

‘A’-team gets the most out of renovations

YOUR Property Profits, a home renovation company focused on getting the best sale results, has an “A”-team that ensures clients get the most out of their property, say co-directors Kim Persson and Sophie McLean.

Kim and Sophie are confident that in the hands of their expert tradespeople, including stylists, real estate experts and photographers, the job is going to get done and get done properly.

“Often we try to renovate in the shortest time frame possible,” says Kim.

“So having that team that knows the way you work and the pressures required to get that house done as quickly as possible is key. It all just flows as it should.”

Kim and Sophie handle clients with many different needs, from single parents looking to downsize to people moving interstate, Kim says.

She says some renovations are worth about $300,000, others are less, some properties need a fresh, modern remodel, others an extension, and some may not need anything at all.

No matter what it is, Kim says they have the expertise to enhance the property in the right way, to get the most value for the client.

“We research the market and see what’s best and what really works with the owner and their timeframe,” she says.

And, clients don’t need to worry about any up-front cost, as the renovating duo front the cost of clients who pay after the property has sold.

Your Property Profits. Call 1800 225597, email hello@yourpropertyprofits.com.au or visit yourpropertyprofits.com.au

Furniture store with hard-to-come-by bargains

EX-GOVERNMENT Furniture has a “real bargain” at the moment, with a number of quality, solid timber boardroom tables in stock, says owner James Fullerton.

“These days solid timber is pretty hard to come by,” he says.

But Ex-Government Furniture, a leading dealer in surplus office furniture, has plenty of other bargains in store, too, with James saying: “We offer a wide range of quality and designer second-hand products, meaning that customers get the top Australian and global brands without breaking the bank.”

With new stock arriving every week, James says there’s always new items coming through the door such as chairs, tables, bookcases and desks.

And, to help businesses from sending surplus office supplies to the tip, James and the team take on any furniture from offices that are upgrading, downsizing or moving.

“If you’ve got office stuff that needs to go, we can get it done,” he says.

The service helps businesses recycle unwanted furniture but also allows customers to come in and buy affordable second-hand or repurposed items, he says.

“It goes hand-in-hand. You help the environment and you save cash,” he says.

Ex-Government Furniture, 6 Yallourn Street, Fyshwick. Call 6280 6490 or visit exgovfurniture.com or facebook.com/exgovfurniture

Art therapy supports people in pain

ARTHRITIS ACT’s team of expert allied health professionals are now offering art therapy to support people with a disability or people who live with chronic pain, says CEO Rebecca Davey.

“This therapy is a form of counselling that greatly benefits those with disability, chronic pain or other debilitating physical and mental health problems through the medium of art,” says Rebecca.

“[Throughout the therapy] our fully trained therapists help individuals find and understand their triggers, so that they can be targeted with practical treatments.”

It’s just one of many services the team offers when it comes to managing chronic pain, illnesses and disabilities, according to Rebbeca, who says Arthritis ACT focuses on the whole person – mind and body – in order to get vital outcomes.

“We offer physiotherapy, exercise physiology, disability support, meal planning and more,” she says.

“There is no pain that is too little or too big for us to help you with, no matter your age or condition.”

They also have specially designed exercise programs to cater to each individual personally, including the “My Exercise Program”, which Rebecca says focuses on the individual’s needs.

“We recognise that exercise isn’t one-size-fits-all, and that people all have different requirements,” she says.

Rebecca also says Arthritis ACT now has a University of Canberra counsellor on the team offering free services to help patients work through issues and plan treatments.

Arthritis ACT, Building 18, 170 Haydon Drive, Bruce. Call 1800 011041, email info@arthritisact.org.au or visit arthritisact.org.au

Michael specialises in keeping IT safe

OMNIIT, a leading provider of professional IT support and managed IT services, prides itself on offering a personalised service to customers, says owner Michael Warnock.

Whether it’s cyber security, cloud storage, or day-to-day issues, Michael says he and his team make it easy for businesses to upgrade their IT environment.

“One of our specialisations is cyber security, especially targeting hacking, malware, data theft, and other threats,” says Michael.

“Businesses are safe in our hands. We work with you to develop and strengthen your IT environment, providing additional security layers and controls to ensure that you have the highest level of security that you need.”

OmniIT also promises fixed prices and works with a budget that suits the client, Michael says.

“In doing so it allows us to take a proactive approach to our business,” he says

“We monitor the client’s IT environment 24/7 looking for issues and fix them before they go wrong.

“It’s about making the most of the client’s IT environment, helping the staff be more productive and ultimately making the business more profitable.”

With about 23 years’ experience in the business, Michael says he and his team continue to hone their skills and specialisations as the industry evolves.

OmniIT, unit 8, 12 Sandford Street, Mitchell. Call 6230 3839, email support@omniit.com.au or visit omniIT.com.au

Dr Policinski heads to the coast for consults

DR Igor Policinski, who specialises in microsurgery (hand, wrist, elbow and shoulder) at Orthopaedics ACT has started consulting on a four-weekly basis from Vincentia Bay Medical in Jervis Bay.

Dr Policinski specialises in upper limb conditions, from the fingertips to the shoulder. He has completed fellowships in both the USA and France, and has privileges in both private and public hospitals throughout Canberra, treating conditions such as tumours, arthritis, nerve injuries, carpal tunnel syndrome, sports injuries and trauma.

Covering all areas of orthopaedics, from the tip of the toes to the top of the spine, Orthopaedics ACT is the largest single orthopaedic practice in the ACT, says practice manager Deborah Henry.

“The sub-specialty trained doctors offer non-surgical and surgical treatment for all aspects of musculoskeletal injury and disease, and work with both public and private patients,” she says.

“Our visiting paediatric orthopaedic surgeons allow local patients to have their consultations and reviews done locally, rather than travelling interstate.”

Having a range of experts means that Orthopaedics ACT can provide prompt treatment, as well as local follow-up after surgery, as part of treatment and care for the local community, she says.

To help with urgent trauma, the doctors also have seven-day access to Orthopaedics ACT’s Fast Track Trauma Hotline to manage trauma injuries that don’t require a visit to the emergency department.

Patients can call Dr Policinski’s rooms directly on 6221 9340 for appointments in either Vincentia or Canberra.

Orthopaedics ACT, Woden Specialist Medical Centre, level 2, 90 Corinna Street, Woden. Call 6221 9320 or visit orthoact.com.au

Quality and reliable electrical services

FOR more than three years, Clark Electrical and Air Conditioning has been providing the Canberra region with quality and reliable electrical services, says owner Aaron Clark.

Aaron, who has been an electrician for about 30 years, and his team of nine experienced tradespeople, service the whole Canberra region, helping with problems such as phone and power points, ceiling fans, LED lighting, or switchboard upgrades.

“Our air conditioning department can meet all your heating and cooling needs, especially if you are looking to upgrade your gas system to electric, which is cheaper to run and can incorporate with solar,” says Aaron.

He says the showroom in Mitchell is open for people to visit and see products on display such as wifi air conditioning systems, which allow users to operate them remotely.

“It’s a great feature for people wanting to turn on their air conditioning before they get home, or switch it off if they forget to,” says Aaron.

Clark Electrical and Air Conditioning, 5/12 Sandford Street, Mitchell. Call 1300 230462 or email aaronclarkelectrical@gmail.com