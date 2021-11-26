Sports grounds closed for training

WET weather has forced the ACT government to close its sports grounds for training sessions today (November 26).
The closures apply to turf sports grounds, but exclude the Melrose and Nicholls synthetic fields and the Woden athletic track.
Competition matches can still go ahead.
The ACT government will announce later today if grounds will remain closed over the weekend for training and match play.
