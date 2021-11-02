News location:

Staff, students told to self-isolate after primary school closes

ALL staff and students have been instructed to self-isolate following the closure of the Queanbeyan Public School today (November 2) after a “member” of the primary school’s community has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a notice on the school’s website, principal Selwyn Williams says: “Our school will be non-operational effective immediately for the on-site attendance of students and staff to allow time for contact tracing and cleaning. All staff and students are asked to self-isolate until you receive further advice.

“During this time, learning from home resources will be available from the learning from home hub.”

 

