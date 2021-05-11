Stand up for lives over vaccine profits 

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE announcement by the US to support a waiver of intellectual property rights on COVID-19 vaccines was a major change turnaround.

The original motion by India and South Africa requires a consensus decision by the 164 members of the World Trade Organization. NZ is onside and Australia must throw its weight behind the motion.

For decades the US has championed free trade and, in particular, intellectual property rights. In this instance, the Biden administration has prioritised the impact on human health over that of the profitability of big pharmaceutical companies. Australia really must follow suit.

The production and distribution of more vaccines internationally is the only way that this pandemic will come under control.

The challenge for governments will now be to stand up to big business. To stand up for just a temporary waiver on one element of vaccines. A strong argument put by some is that pharmaceutical companies need a return on investment so that innovation in medicine will not be severely stymied.

However, in this case in an attempt to deal with the pandemic, there has also been huge financial support from taxpayers. Governments are right in this case, therefore, to support a waiver of the international restrictions on the patents. Additionally, as nearly 4000 people a day are dying in India, there is a moral obligation to do all possible to control the disease.

Even from a selfish point of view, COVID-19 needs to be under control in developing countries to be under control across the world. The time for action is now.

Australia should be supporting the stance announced by US Trade Representative, Katherine Tai and supported by the World Health Organization (WHO) director-general.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus tweeted of the US move: “This is a monumental moment in the fight against COVID-19.”

The WHO has been working through COVAX in an attempt to secure an equitable distribution of vaccines. Australia has contributed. However, it is not enough. Wealthy countries have, by and large, been able to secure adequate supplies of vaccines to the detriment of many developing nations.

India has vaccinated 2.1 per cent of its population and Brazil around 7 per cent. Compare this to the US with 30 per cent fully vaccinated and the UK with 23 per cent.

In developing countries where some people live cheek by jowl in the slums of big cities, people are much more prone to infection and the spread of COVID-19. Poverty makes them more vulnerable. And yet they do not have access to vaccines to the same extent as people in the UK, Europe or the US.

Dr Ghebreyesus also tweeted of the US commitment: “The waiver of IP protections on vaccines is a powerful example of leadership to address global health challenges”.

As Associate Professor Deb Gleeson, from the Public Health Association of Australia, explained: “The 20-year monopolies over vaccines held by pharmaceutical companies don’t make sense when millions of people are dying around the world as a result of the pandemic – this is an emergency situation that calls for equally urgent actions by all countries.”

A series of public health organisations from around the world have signed on to an Immunisation for All Ages Manifesto that has been funded by Pfizer.

The Manifesto has as one of its key pillars to “remove barriers to access for appropriate immunisation throughout life to ensure all people are protected and no one is left behind”.

Commitment to this key pillar should see companies such as Pfizer supporting this temporary waiver on intellectual property rights.

The Manifesto advocates to “reduce inequities in timely, appropriate and affordable access to immunisation throughout life”. Immunisation is not just for the “haves” – it has also always been fundamental to international community health that the “have nots” are also covered as quickly as possible.

Australia can assist in building the momentum for a temporary waiver of patents on COVID-19 vaccines in order to improve the chances of getting the pandemic under control by supporting India, South Africa and the US.

Michael Moore is a former member of the ACT Legislative Assembly and an independent minister for health. He has been a political columnist with “CityNews” since 2006. He is a member of the Immunisation for All Ages group.