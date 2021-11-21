News location:

Canberra CityNews

Subscribe
Support
Canberra Today 13°/15° | Sunday, November 21, 2021 | Digital Edition | Crossword & Sudoku

Stolen car leads to drugs and cash seizure

More than $22,000 in cash seized by police in Dickson.

A 32-year-old Dickson man has been arrested for drug trafficking and driving offences.

At about 2am yesterday (November 20) a police patrol detected a stolen Toyota Rav4 on Phillip Avenue, Dickson, and directed the driver to stop. Police allege the driver failed to do so and drove away at speed.

Police approached the vehicle a short time later as it approached the entry doors to an apartment complex car park in Hawdon Place, Dickson, where police arrested him.

Searches of the man and the vehicle found 38.9 grams of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of more than $35,000, more than 700 millilitres of a liquid suspected to be Gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB), more than $22,000 cash, drug paraphernalia and a knife.

A subsequent search of an apartment in the Hawdon Place complex revealed what police describe as “substantial quantities of drugs”.

The man faces charges of trafficking in a controlled drug other than cannabis, dealing with the proceeds of crime, disqualified driving, driving a stolen motor vehicle, furious driving and failing to stop.

Suspected drugs seized by police in Dickson yesterday.

 

Who can be trusted?

In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.

If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.

Become a supporter

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Share this

Leave a Reply

Related Posts

Visitor restrictions ease at hospitals
News

Visitor restrictions ease at hospitals

VISITOR restrictions will ease at all ACT hospitals, community health centres and walk-in centres from 8am tomorrow (November 22) to allow for two visitors per patient, per day during visiting hours, says ACT Health.

Top Stories

Follow us on Instagram @canberracitynews