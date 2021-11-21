Stolen car leads to drugs and cash seizure

A 32-year-old Dickson man has been arrested for drug trafficking and driving offences.

At about 2am yesterday (November 20) a police patrol detected a stolen Toyota Rav4 on Phillip Avenue, Dickson, and directed the driver to stop. Police allege the driver failed to do so and drove away at speed.

Police approached the vehicle a short time later as it approached the entry doors to an apartment complex car park in Hawdon Place, Dickson, where police arrested him.

Searches of the man and the vehicle found 38.9 grams of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of more than $35,000, more than 700 millilitres of a liquid suspected to be Gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB), more than $22,000 cash, drug paraphernalia and a knife.

A subsequent search of an apartment in the Hawdon Place complex revealed what police describe as “substantial quantities of drugs”.

The man faces charges of trafficking in a controlled drug other than cannabis, dealing with the proceeds of crime, disqualified driving, driving a stolen motor vehicle, furious driving and failing to stop.