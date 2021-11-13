Strong cold front may bring damaging winds gusts

DAMAGING wind gusts with peak gusts in excess of 90 km/h are possible over parts of south-east NSW, including south of the ACT, from late this morning through to early Monday morning as a strong cold front is forecast to sweep across NSW today (November 14).
In its severe weather warning, the Bureau of Meteorology also says damaging winds, averaging 80 to 90 km/h with peak gusts of around 125 km/h, are possible for alpine areas above 1400 metres from this evening through to early Monday morning. Locations which may be affected include Nowra, Bowral, Katoomba, Goulburn, Cooma and Bombala.
