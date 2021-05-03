Suffering of a Viet vet, 30 years after the war

Share Canberra's trusted news:

Arts editor HELEN MUSA has another week’s worth of “Arts in the City”. Here it is…

NEW play “Foxholes of the Mind” looks into the lives of Vietnam veteran Frank, suffering from PTSD, and his wife Trish, 30 years after the war. It’s written by Bernard Clancy, author of the Vietnam war novel “Best We Forget” and directed by Wolf Heidecker, producing on behalf of the Geelong sub-branch of the Vietnam Veterans’ Association. At Courtyard Studio, May 12-14. Book at canberratheatrecentre.com.au

THE Art Gallery of NSW celebrates 100 years of Australia’s portrait award with a new major exhibition, “Archie 100: A Century of the Archibald Prize”. The show will unearth the stories behind more than 100 carefully selected artworks. The good news is that it’s coming to the National Portrait Gallery, October 21-January 28.

THE Headland Writers Festival, a new literature event for the far south coast, has an extraordinary line-up of writers including Canberra’s Geoff Page and Irma Gold, as well as local talent such as Yuin man Gary Lonesborough, whose novel “Boy from the Mish” talks about being young, black and queer while growing up in a coastal regional town. Held across five days in venues such as the Tathra Hall, Tathra Hotel and the historic Tathra Wharf Museum, where actors will perform “Tales from the Sea”, it will feature conversations with authors, forums, workshops, performances and live music. Tathra, NSW, May 14-16. Book at headlandfestival.com.au

THE CSO’s “Llewellyn Two: Longing and Desire” features works by Rachmaninov, Richard Meale and selections from Prokofiev’s “Romeo and Juliet”. Jessica Cottis will conduct, while the piano soloist will be Andrea Lam. At Llewellyn Hall, May 12-13. Book at cso.org.au

“RAPE & Other Acceptable Practices” is Daniel Widdowson’s three-person, minimalist play about rape, gaslighting, silencing victims, and victimising perpetrators. The production premiered at the Art House Wyong and is directed by central coast theatre identity Sylvia Marie Keays. At Canberra Dance Theatre, Acton, 8pm, May 15. Book at eventbrite.com.au

KATHRYN Selby will be joined by Dene Olding on violin and Julian Smiles on cello for Selby & Friends’ May tour, “Patriot Games”. At Llewellyn Hall, May 14. Book at selbyandfriends.com.au