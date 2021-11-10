‘Super spreader’ Halloween party linked to covid cases

THIRTY-three cases of COVID-19 have been linked to a Halloween house party in Tuggeranong, ACT health confirms.

According to ACT Health, the party has been identified as a covid super spreader event, creating clusters across a number of Canberra schools.

It’s understood the party was attended by up to 150 teenagers.

ACT Health says the matter is now in the hands of police, with one adult – who was present at the party – being fined for breaching health directions.

It comes as a growing number of secondary schools have been affected by virus exposures recently, including Erindale College, St Clare’s College, and Canberra Girls Grammar.