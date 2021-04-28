Survey: Rental market is less affordable than ever 

Share Canberra's trusted news:

AUSTRALIA’S rental affordability has plummeted with the market less affordable than ever, according to the latest Anglicare Rental Affordability Snapshot.

Released today (April 29), the snapshot, which surveyed more than 74,000 rental listings across Australia, confirms it’s almost impossible for some people to access housing.

It found that there are 0 rentals, including share houses, that are affordable for a person on Youth Allowance, three rentals, including share houses, are affordable for a person on JobSeeker, and 236 rentals were affordable for a person on the Disability Support Pension.

Three-hundred and eighty-six were affordable for a single person on the Age Pension and 859 were affordable for a person on the minimum wage.

Following the survey, “Everybody’s Home”, a national campaign to end homelessness is calling on the Federal Government to commit to building more social and affordable housing in the upcoming budget.

National spokesperson Kate Colvin said the dire figures show the Federal Government is failing to look after the most vulnerable in our community.

“A stable home is essential to holding down a job, raising a family and looking after your health. But our housing system is warped. This basic plank of a civilised society is out of reach for many thousands of Australians,” Ms Colvin said.

“High and rising rents are pushing thousands of Australians into homelessness, including young people who can’t live safely at home, women and children escaping family violence, and low income older people.

“We urgently need to build more social and affordable housing so that all Australians have the prospect of a healthy and stable life. It’s not much to ask.”

“Everybody’s Home” is asking the Federal Government to commit the following in its upcoming budget: