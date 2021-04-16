Teachers and students step in to fix eternal flame

Share Canberra's trusted news:

QUEANBEYAN’S eternal flame, snuffed out for safety reasons two years ago, has been relit – just in time for Anzac Day.

The memorial gas flame, set inside a “memorial pool” of water and located near the front entrance of the Queanbeyan RSL building on Crawford Street, normally burns year-round and symbolises the heroism of those who gave their lives in war.

Queanbeyan RSL sub-branch life member Chris Pritzler says problems with the gas connection meant the flame needed to be extinguished.

“It was becoming a safety issue, we were worried it might blow up the building, so we extinguished the flame and set about getting it fixed up,” says Mr Pritzler.

Trying to find a specialist to fix the eternal flame was difficult, Mr Pritzler says, but in the end technical teachers and students from the Canberra Institute of Technology (CIT) stepped in to help.

Mr Pritzler, an ex-serviceman, says the eternal flame memorial, which opened in 1977, is an iconic and important feature of the Queanbeyan landscape.

“In the two years it was out, we did re-light it for special events temporarily, but having it fixed properly and burning again in time for Anzac Day is really great,” he says.