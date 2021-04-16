Teachers and students step in to fix eternal flame

By
Belinda Strahorn
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

QUEANBEYAN’S eternal flame, snuffed out for safety reasons two years ago, has been relit – just in time for Anzac Day. 

Queanbeyan RSL memorial flame.

The memorial gas flame, set inside a “memorial pool” of water and located near the front entrance of the Queanbeyan RSL building on Crawford Street, normally burns year-round and symbolises the heroism of those who gave their lives in war.

Queanbeyan RSL sub-branch life member Chris Pritzler says problems with the gas connection meant the flame needed to be extinguished.

“It was becoming a safety issue, we were worried it might blow up the building, so we extinguished the flame and set about getting it fixed up,” says Mr Pritzler. 

Trying to find a specialist to fix the eternal flame was difficult, Mr Pritzler says, but in the end technical teachers and students from the Canberra Institute of Technology (CIT) stepped in to help.  

Mr Pritzler, an ex-serviceman, says the eternal flame memorial, which opened in 1977, is an iconic and important feature of the Queanbeyan landscape.

“In the two years it was out, we did re-light it for special events temporarily, but having it fixed properly and burning again in time for Anzac Day is really great,” he says.

 

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleCops search for driver of a blue and purple Mazda
Belinda Strahorn
Belinda Strahorn

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply