Technical issues force ChooseCBR scheme offline

THE ACT government has been forced to suspend its ChooseCBR scheme after experiencing technical issues since its launch on Wednesday. 

In an email sent to subscribers of the scheme this afternoon, the “ChooseCBR team” said that in light of these technical issues “we have made the difficult decision to take the site offline until 7am on Friday, June 11, to address the issues and ensure reliability.”

“This is being communicated to all businesses and customers,” the email read.

“Taking the site down will allow us to fully resolve these issues and prevent further frustrations for businesses and customers.

“We know this news is incredibly disappointing. We appreciate you continuing to treat your local businesses and their staff with respect and kindness. We acknowledge that as a result of these issues some businesses will have paused their participation in the program and we understand that decision.”

The ChooseCBR team apologised for the inconvenience and said they look forward to being able to continue to deliver digital vouchers to Canberrans once these issues have been fully resolved.

