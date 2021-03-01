The ‘Boys’ are back for Philo

Helen Musa
Pianist Caleb Campbell is musical director of “Jersey Boys”. Erindale Theatre, Wanniassa, until March 20.

CANBERRA Philharmonic is about to stage the Broadway show “Jersey Boys” in a new production by Jim McMullen, with Madelyn White as choreographer and brilliant young pianist Caleb Campbell as musical director. At Erindale Theatre, Wanniassa, until March 20. Book here or 6257 1950.

Women’s grunge band Matriarch… Canberra Women In Music, across three venues, March 12-14.

CANBERRA Women In Music is a new three-day festival with a line-up of 11 bands, across three venues showcasing the music, event management and technical skills of women in Canberra, with all proceeds going to charity. Talents include women’s grunge band Matriarch, Kirrah Amosa, Lucy Sugerman and Sophie Edwards. March 12 at Kambri ANU, March 13 at the Polish Club and March 14 at Sideway, all details here

Canberra composer, Chloe Sinclair… Canberra Sinfonia, Wesley Uniting Church, March 13.

CANBERRA Sinfonia’s opening concert this year is Aaron Copland’s complete score for “Appalachian Spring” and the world premiere of “Rainfall of Diamonds” by in-demand Canberra composer Chloe Sinclair. All under the baton of Leonard Weiss, it’s at Wesley Uniting Church, Forrest, 3pm, Saturday, March 13. Book here.

THE Griffyn Ensemble will return to the stage with “Songs From a Stolen Senate”, sharing the stories of seven First Nation Australians. Following the online streamed version, the Griffyns have commissioned work from three more First Nation artists, including Ngunnawal custodian Richie Allan and hip-hop artist Jimblah. At the Belconnen Arts Centre theatre, 2pm and 7pm, Saturday, March 13. Book here.

“Uluru At Dusk” by Michael Galovic… Australian Centre for Christianity & Culture, March 12-21.

ICONS and Contemporary Art” is an exhibition by Belgrade-born artist/ iconographer Michael Galovic showing a rare collection of traditional icons, religious art, replicas of Renaissance art, selected work on Uluru and work from the past 30 years on the theme of Icarus. At the chapel of the Australian Centre for Christianity & Culture, 15 Blackall Street, Barton, March 12-21. 

Queanbeyan Players’ 2014 “The Sound of Music”… The Q, March 12-21.

QUEANBEYAN Players kick off for the year with all-time favourite “The Sound of Music”, with a top local cast performing family-friendly hits such as “My Favourite Things”, “Sixteen Going on Seventeen” and “Climb Every Mountain”. At The Q, Queanbeyan, March 12-21. Book here or 6285 6290. 

AKKORDEON player Anton Wurzer will perform a program of his own compositions, including samba, jazz, modern vogue tango and several waltzes. Wesley Music Centre, Forrest, 12.40pm, Wednesday, March 10. Book here

“CityNews” arts editor

