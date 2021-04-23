The Cavalry are coming back with all guns blazing

Major, who currently holds the Infielder chief operating officer role, said it was a watershed day in the Cavalry’s history.

“We are looking forward to re-establishing a strong working relationship with our members and fans, our sponsors and the board of Baseball Canberra to help make the Cavalry a force again,” Major said.

“I couldn’t be more excited to work together with Illya as we work to build a first-class, championship organisation.

“I am already inspired by the fans’ passion for the game, our love of competition and desire to win the right way, and I know our players and fans are going to be inspired as well.”

The Cavalry’s season ended on a sour note when a lockdown in Melbourne and a desire to return back to Canberra forced the ABL to scrap their qualifying game for the season final.

But it also capped a tumultuous period of more than 12 months after copping a financial hit from the coronavirus pandemic on the back of intense bushfires earlier last year.

The smoke that drifted from nearby NSW cost the club about a third of its gate takings and other forms of revenue when matches were cancelled.

Mastoris, Infielder’s chief executive, wanted to bring fans back through the turnstiles and reward their loyalty after watching things fall apart in recent times.

“We have been a part of the Cavalry family for a long time and we are excited to return to the ballpark so to help make the Cavalry a force in the ABL, and help grow the sport of baseball in the ACT,” Mastoris said.

“Cavalry fans are so amazing – they have remained fiercely loyal to our franchise through some extraordinary times.

“Infielder will be determined to give the team, our great coach, staff and players support they need to do their best work on the diamond and we will do whatever is necessary to provide our fans and their families with the best game-night experience in the ABL.”