The coast gets the all clear for Canberrans

MUCH of the south coast – and more – has been cleared for travel from midday today (October 16) in a move this morning to allow Canberrans more freedom to travel in the surrounding NSW region without fear of quarantine.

The ACT government’s move follows the decision by NSW to remove its declaration of the ACT as a COVID-19 area of concern. Consequently, the ACT Government has expanded the list of postcodes where ACT residents can travel to without needing to quarantine when they return. But Canberrans do no have unlimited access to all of NSW.

From midday today (Saturday, 16 October 2021) the following postcodes will be added to the existing list of postcodes that surrounded the ACT:

The ACT government says it will also align the reasons for travelling from the ACT into these postcodes with NSW Health directions. When in NSW, residents of the ACT must abide by NSW Health Directions, including the need to be fully vaccinated before they travel and to check in where required.

ACT residents travelling beyond these expanded postcodes will have to quarantine for 14 days when they return home. Quarantine may also be required if ACT residents are identified as a close contact from an ACT or NSW exposure location.