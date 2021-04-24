The lost music of war, peace and passion

Share Canberra's trusted news:

Music / “A Great Australian Romantic – from Sydney to the Somme”. The music of Frederick Septimus Kelly played by Christopher Latham and David Wickham. At Wesley Music Centre, April 23. Reviewed by ROB KENNEDY.

FREDERICK Septimus Kelly was an Australian composer, an Olympian and a World War I soldier. Chris Latham has championed Kelly’s music and even orchestrated it so the world can hear the profound feeling in his music.

Just before Anzac Day, it was fitting to hear the first performance of Kelly’s “D minor Violin Sonata” played in the Wesley Music Centre by David Wickham, piano. and Chris Latham, violin.

Near the end of the Battle of the Somme in France in November, 1916, Kelly was killed in action. For many years, his music died with him. But Latham, the Australian War Memorial’s musical artist-in-residence, changed that and has brought Kelly’s music back to life.

The “Andante in A minor” for violin and piano, composed at the age of just 14, which had a melodic and flowing style opened this concert. Two works for solo piano followed. Both pieces in minor keys showed a more advanced style of music as they were finished after Kelly’s studies at Eton and Oxford colleges in England and at the Konservatorium, Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

Then, the “Somme Lament”, which was completed in October 1916, one month before his death. Latham arranged this for violin and piano. The much darker quality of this work sounded like a mixture of sorrowful and troubled times were at hand. Its expressive tonal characteristics, song-like in sections made an intense musical statement. Latham seemed lost in the sound and it was like he was channelling Kelly’s intentions. The expressive qualities of the two performers were impeccable.

Several pieces for solo piano followed. All written before the lament, these gave great insight into Kelly’s musical ability. Some were quite technical, but all had that clear tonal style that Kelly wrote in. They showed complex ideas mixed with a good degree of varnish and clarity.

Wickham spoke about each work and told of his and Latham’s journey through discovering each piece from Kelly’s collection that is in the National Library. They were amazed by what they found.

The “D minor Violin Sonata”, written in 1901, as Wickham said, is a genuinely Australian work. Composed in Sydney, around the time that Kelly’s father died, Wickham felt that this was reflected in the sonata.

The many colours in this work went through a kaleidoscope of styles and expressions. Filled with passion and finesse, at times it bit with excitement and sadness. To say it was virtuosic would not be an overstatement. The playing from both was totally in sync, in tune and vibrant in their expression with well-balanced dynamics. The violin cut through at just the right moments.

What an incredible find Kelly’s music is. This sonata is a tour de force that deserves great respect and constant replaying. Kelly’s music adds so much to the repertoire of Australian music.