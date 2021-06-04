The Mint marks a century of Ginger Meggs

Helen Musa
Ginger Meggs memorabilia.

GINGER Meggs is taking centre stage in a new exhibition at the Mint, marking a century of the famous comic strip of the same name.

Leigh Gordon, the CEO of the Royal Australian Mint, said “Since first appearing in the ‘Sun Herald’ in 1921, Ginger Meggs has been brought into the lives of millions of families across Australia and around the world”.

Capturing the life and times of the red-headed scallywag, the exhibition features cartoon strips from the original 1921 comics created by Jimmy Bancks, as well as current cartoons drawn by Jason Chatfield, along with a range of memorabilia on display, including figurines, lapels and money boxes.

Ginger Meggs display.

The launch of the exhibition coincides with the release of two collectible coin sets, commemorating Australia’s longest running comic strip.

Chatfield says, “Ginger Meggs is Australia’s favourite boy, and has seen more than any other Aussie over this past century. He crossed the Sydney Harbour Bridge when it opened in 1932, met cricketing legend Don Bradman and more recently, felt the impacts of the Black Summer bushfires and COVID-19 pandemic”.

“Ginger Meggs: 100 Years of Adventure” is on display at the Royal Australian Mint from today, Thursday, June 3 to November 21.

