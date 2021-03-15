The power of beauty laid bare

Share Canberra's trusted news:

Here’s arts editor HELEN MUSA’s weekly look at “Arts in the City”.

REBUS Theatre presents “The Beauty Thief” as a traditional fairy tale exploring the idea of beauty and its relationship to worth and power, with dance sequences by CDTeens from Canberra Dance Theatre. The music is by Marlene Radice; costumes, Fiona Victoria Hopkins; lighting, Ali Clinch, and directing by Robin Davidson and Sammy Moynihan. At Belconnen Community Theatre, March 26-28, at various times. Book here.

OPERA Australia is building an outdoor pop-up theatre at Mrs Macquarie’s Chair on Sydney Harbour while rehearsing “La Traviata” in the basketball hall at Olympic Park. The opera stars soprano Stacey Alleaume as Violetta, in what they’re calling “the ultimate Sydney experience”. March 26-April 26, book here.

CANBERRA artists, ceramicist Cathy Franzi, silversmith Alison Jackson and designer/sculptor Dan Lorrimer have been named as the inaugural Craft ACT CO:LAB recipients, a development program to encourage collaboration between architecture, craft and design.

PERCUSSION whiz kid Claire Edwardes heads up a select list of musicians for this year’s Bowral Autumn Music Festival, March 25-28. Held in the heritage church, Saint Jude’s, the festival is directed by violinist Myee Clohessy. Also in the line-up are organists Simon Nieminski and Allan Beavis, oboist Mikaela Sukkar, the Acacia Quartet, pianist Leanne Jin and soprano Amy Moore. Book here.

“HALL Countryside & Beyond”, an exhibition of watercolours by Isla Patterson, will be opened by David Kilby at the Kyeema Gallery at Capital Wines, Hall, at 5.30pm on Saturday, March 20, (book here). It runs until April 19.

ART Song Canberra’s next concert “Sonia’s Art Song/Lieder Book” features dramatic soprano Sonia Anfiloff and pianist Kylie Loveland. At Wesley Music Centre, Forrest, 3pm and 4.15pm, Sunday, March 21. Book here.

CANBERRANS who can remember our Australian Choreographic Centre, directed by Mark Gordon for 11 years, will be intrigued to hear of the launch of the Sydney Choreographic Centre, co-founded by dancer/choreographer Francesco Ventriglia and managing director Neil Christopher, which will have a resident performing group, the Sydney Choreographic Ensemble.

“MARGARET Fulton the Musical” is a theatrical romp based on the best-selling autobiography of the famous cooking guru, following her journey from humble beginnings to the status of National Living Treasure as she encouraged Australian housewives to stray from the old tradition of meat and three veg. At The Q, Queanbeyan, March 23-27. Book here or 6285 6290.