Thieves steal cars from ransacked Fyshwick dealership

Smashed gates at the Fyshwick car dealership robbed on Friday.

THREE cars have been stolen from a Fyshwick car dealer.

Early on Friday (July 9) morning at least two people broke into the premises of Collins Cars, in Albany Street and ransacked the premises.

Police say the offenders stole the keys to vehicles and used a Porsche Cayenne to ram the showroom doors open, and another vehicle to force the yard gates open.

The Porsche Cayenne was abandoned nearby, and three other vehicles; a white Haval H6, a grey Holden Commodore and a Mini Cooper were stolen.

The ransacked car yard.

Yesterday police raided a house in Chisholm and recovered the Mini Cooper as well as other property stolen during the burglary.

Meanwhile, police say they are seeking any witnesses to the burglary and information as to the location of the Haval H6 and the Holden Commodore.

Witnesses or anyone with CCTV or dash-cam footage should call 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.

CityNews
CityNews

