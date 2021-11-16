Three more covid cases in Queanbeyan

THREE cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Queanbeyan today (November 16), one of which is in Jerrabomberra.

One of the cases is linked to a known case while the other two are currently under investigation.

It brings the total cases in the Southern NSW Local Health District to 534 since the start of the current outbreak in June.

The Health District continues to advise that anyone developing COVID-19 symptoms such as headache, nausea, sore throat, runny nose, cough, loss of smell or taste, or fever, isolate and get tested immediately, and remain isolated until a negative result is received.

State-wide, NSW recorded 212 cases of the virus in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.