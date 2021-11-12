Torrens townhouse fire ‘suspicious’, say police

LAST night’s fire of a townhouse in Torrens is being treated by police as suspicious.

At about 7.30pm (November 11), Fire & Rescue units fought a blaze at an apartment in Batchelor Street. The residence was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

The fire was extinguished, but the apartment sustained significant damage. No other apartments in the area were affected.

The circumstances surrounding the fire are being investigated by detectives from Criminal Investigations.

Anyone who may have information should call 1800 333000 or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Information can be provided anonymously.