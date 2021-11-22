News location:

Canberra CityNews

Monday, November 22, 2021

Truck catches alight on Isabella Drive

A truck carrying recyclable materials has caught alight on Isabella Drive.

A fire truck.

Fire crews are at the scene – between Cockcroft Avenue and Ashley Drive in Gowrie – and are working to extinguish the fire which broke out in a skip bin on the back of the truck.

All lanes on Isabella Drive are closed and motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

 

