Truck catches alight on Isabella Drive

A truck carrying recyclable materials has caught alight on Isabella Drive.
Fire crews are at the scene – between Cockcroft Avenue and Ashley Drive in Gowrie – and are working to extinguish the fire which broke out in a skip bin on the back of the truck.
All lanes on Isabella Drive are closed and motorists are being asked to avoid the area.
