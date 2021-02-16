Turner’s 10-year ‘derelict nightmare’ drags on 

Share Canberra's trusted news:

“A DERELICT nightmare” is how business operators describe an abandoned building in Turner that’s fallen victim to graffiti, litter and vandalism.

The building, once a Police Citizens Youth Club (PCYC) centre, has been unoccupied for nearly 15 years, and despite the ACT government’s efforts to clean up the area, nearby business owners say much more needs to be done.

“For more than 10 years now we’ve had to put up with littering, drug use, damage and graffiti all right outside our business,” says Kim Hanna, principal of Houston & Hanna Accountants.

“We’ve called the police on multiple occasions because of how bad it’s been.”

Kim also serves as the president of the body corporate for the building that his and other concerned businesses operate in, and has sent multiple letters to the government calling for action.

“There’ve been homeless people in and around the building for years who need proper housing. We continue to see no change,” says Kim.

It was a violent storm in 2006 that rendered the building unusable, after damage caused the roof to collapse.

Before then it was occupied by PCYC, a local charity that supports disadvantaged young people at risk of committing crime in Canberra. Following the storm it was forced to relocate to Wanniassa.

Last year, a joint project between the PCYC and Transport Canberra and City Services (TCCS) saw the commissioning of a street-art initiative, where local graffiti artists painted the building.

It was hoped that the artwork would deter some of the illegal graffiti among other concerning behaviour that was occurring.

However, Kim and the other business operators say they continue to be affected.

“We’ve had to go as far as locking our downstairs office bathrooms because we constantly find syringes,” says Carmel O’Sullivan, a clinical psychologist whose business looks out upon the abandoned building.

“It’s dangerous for those passing by. Something more has to be done.”

There have been talks from the PCYC about repurposing the building, but CEO Cheryl O’Donnell says the process has been difficult.

“We are working with consultants and trying to secure funding to help us refurbish, and the process has been slowed down and made hard due to covid,” she says.

“We don’t like that the building isn’t being used for more, we have plans for it that will benefit the whole community we hope will soon get off the ground.”

“In the interim, we have had so many people give us wonderful compliments about the street-art project that was done last year, and it’s reduced illegal graffiti that has in the past been all over the building.”

However, Carmel O’Sullivan is frustrated that her and other business owners received no consultation before the initiative’s undertaking.

One of the works depicts a character from “The Simpsons” staring directly into her business, which she says has caused issues for her day-to-day operations.

“I understand the artwork has some great benefit to some, but the large, staring face has caused disruptions to the point I have to keep my blinds constantly closed,” says Carmel.

“Being in psychology, we are often dealing with distressed and disturbed people. The concerning activity going on next door and the face staring into our office has caused major complications for us.”

In a statement to “CityNews”, a spokesperson from TCCS said the “temporary” art work on the building has received lots of “support” from the community.

“This art piece at the PCYC has been receiving positive attention from the public as well as artists and the community have also been very supportive.”

When asked whether the government would step in with any further development or funding for the site, the spokesperson said the building was privately owned by the PCYC and, as such, it’s a matter for them to decide its future.

In the meantime, businesses continue to cry out for better use of the site.

“It’s such a waste, it could be used for so much more,” says Kim.