Turning the home into a space you enjoy being in 

IN this sponsored post, “CityNews” speaks to some of Canberra’s most passionate home improvement experts on how to make the house a home.

WITH cooler months ahead, now is the perfect time to find ways to make the home a place to enjoy being in.

Whether it’s sprucing up the garden, giving the bedroom, bathroom or kitchen a makeover, or maybe renovating for sale, “CityNews” speaks with home improvement experts who know how to improve any space.

Cabinets that are perfect for tight spaces

WHETHER it’s for the home office or the garage, Ex-Government Furniture have affordably priced pieces of furniture to fit any space, says owner James Fullerton.

“We offer a wide range of quality and designer second-hand products, meaning that customers get the top Australian and global brands without breaking the bank,” James says.

He says there is new stock arriving every week, so whether it’s a bookshelf, chair, lounge or workstation, there’s always something interesting coming through the door.

“At the moment, camborne cabinets are hard to come by and we’ve just got a bunch in,” says James.

Unlike with traditional swing door cabinets, James says their camborne cabinets have roller doors, which are perfect for cramped environments such as the garage.

For other people who might still be working from home, James says they have items that bring the office to the home.

“We have stylish and comfortable chairs which achieve that perfectly, giving you a better and more comfortable experience while you work or relax,” he says.

Customers can also feel good about their purchase, too, with an environmental benefit from buying second-hand and reducing waste, he says.

“We charge fair prices and are often able to source the best, no-nonsense, quality furniture available, always with an eye for good quality,” says James.

Ex-Government Furniture, 6 Yallourn Street, Fyshwick. Call 6280 6490 or visit exgovfurniture.com or facebook.com/exgovfurniture

Growing a beautiful garden with natives

A THRIVING garden can improve the value of a home, says Cool Country Natives owner Karen Brien whose range of hardy, local plants are sure to make any garden look good.

Despite the view that spring is the best time to plant in Canberra, Karen says her range of hardy, local plants are suitable for winter conditions.

Unlike exotic plants from Europe or North America, native plants require less water and can attract native birds and bees to the garden, she says.

“We have a lot of local wattles and some that flower in every month of the year,” says Karen.

Others will even grow in poor conditions, she says.

“In Moncrieff and Taylor, the soil is really poor and you’re going to struggle to put a lot of exotics up there,” she says.

“But with our natives, some of them will cope with that soil with minimal change.

“Because we’re a drier country, our plants are a lot more adapted to a drier environment, generally speaking.”

Open since 2015, Karen says Cool Country Natives offer the largest range of native plants in the Canberra region, and they have an expert team that can give advice and guidance for implementing beautiful greenery into any home environment.

Cool Country Natives, 5A Beltana Road, Pialligo. Call 6257 6666 or 0402 307275, email retail@coolcountrynatives.com.au or visit coolcountrynatives.com.au

Building bathrooms with confidence

BEING one of the oldest bathroom companies in the region, the community can be confident that The Bathroom Company knows how to do renovations well, says owner Andrew Finn.

Established in 1993, Andrew says they’ve become quite “embedded in Canberra”.

“We’re bricks and mortar and that gives people confidence,” he says.

The team, led by general manager Claire Carroll, are specialists in bathrooms, and sit down with clients to listen to what they want in order to design the bathroom they want.

With professional designers in-house in the Manuka office, Andrew says they can help with all decisions, from colour options to tiles and baths.

Offering a smart, stylish and stress-free experience, Andrew says clients will only have to deal with one staff member who will help them through the whole project.

“We offer a complementary shopping service with our designer to assist in selecting client’s tiles and bathroom fixtures,” he says.

“We also provide a complementary clean by a professional cleaner as a standard inclusion for every bathroom.”

The Bathroom Company can also custom-make vanities, are available to do stone work, and can incorporate modern modicums like LED shower lighting or full-body showers, says Andrew.

Their designs complement the home, he says, including designs such as art deco.

The Bathroom Company, 7 Murray Crescent, Manuka. Call 0437 222631, email quotes@bathroomcoy.com.au or visit thebathroomco.com.au

Experienced in renovating homes

BORDEAUX Construction and Management is a “one-stop-shop”, guiding renovation projects through the design process to the end of its construction, says project manager Michael Milutinovic.

This makes the process easier for clients, according to Michael, who says the family-run, Queanbeyan-based business can do it all when it comes to renovations, such as renovate the kitchen, adjoin a new master bedroom or ensuite, or even attach a sunroom.

“We’re not waiting on anyone and we can guide them through the finishes,” he says.

“We work with some interior designers to guide them through the colour and finishing selection, too.”

The business even has in-house joiners that can provide renovators with custom joinery solutions for their walk-in robes, ensuites and vanities, says Michael.

Often, Michael says clients like where they’re living and they like their suburb but they want to improve their home.

“They don’t want to move but they want to maximise their quality of life at home as well as add a bit of value to their home while doing so,” says Michael who holds an unrestricted “A”-class builder’s licence in the ACT and is licensed in NSW.

With more than 14 years’ experience in the construction industry in Canberra and Sydney, Michael says the business doesn’t shy away from complexity.

“We do everything from extensions, full home renovations and new builds,” he says.

“We can really look at any type of construction. We have experience across the board.”

Bordeaux Construction and Management, 8 Aurora Place, Queanbeyan. Call 6299 4642 or visit bordeauxbcm.com.au

Getting homes looking stunning for sale

THE team at Your Property Profits can help homeowners maximise their home value before selling, says co-owner Kim Persson.

Taking on the up-front cost of a styled renovation, Kim says the team of experts such as tradespeople, stylists, real estate experts and photographers make a property look stunning before it goes to market.

“We have agents tell us that well-renovated properties get a lot more interest, and we work with the client’s timeframe and budget to achieve those results,” she says.

“Currently the property market is seeing an undersupply for demand, so now is a great time to sell.”

Whether it’s small fixes to the home or major extensions or structural changes, Kim says Your Property Profits can make the renovation process easy and effective.

“We understand people don’t have the time to renovate and want the process to be as quick and easy as possible [which is why we] offer a personally tailored service,” she says.

“We strategically renovate only where we believe it will increase the value of the home.”

Your Property Profits. Call 1800 225597, email hello@yourpropertyprofits.com.au or visit yourpropertyprofits.com.au

Jack offers professional moves with care

WITH a focus on care, professionalism, reliability and efficiency, JWS Removals is Canberra’s removalist of choice, says owner Jack Stafford.

Jack, who’s been specialising in furniture removals, logistics, as well as fine arts and antique relocations, for more than 10 years, established JWS Removals to fill a gap in the industry, offering a more personalised removalist service.

Being a small, privately-owned and operated business, Jack says he works with clients personally, from the quote all the way through to the unload.

“We pride ourselves on our professionalism and that’s why we don’t use labour hire, only quality, experienced removalists who know how to get the job done right​,” Jack says.

“We leave nothing to risk, using specialised furniture blankets, boxes, plastic furniture protective covers, trolleys, carpeted truck floors, felt pads for in-home floor protection and much more to ensure a risk and stress-free move.”

And, so there’s no hidden costs, JWS Removals offers in-person, no-obligation, free quotes.

This also allows Jack to see the furniture and valuables in advance so he knows exactly what protective materials are needed to make the move as quick and safe as possible, he says.

JWS Removals, call 0448 401604, email contact@jwsremovals.com.au or visit jwsremovals.com.au

Affordable storage just over the border

WITH a need for affordable storage options outside metropolitan areas, Self Storage Solutions, a family-run business, was established about 30 years ago to fill the gap, says owner Lewis Jones.

Lewis’ parents saw the need for affordable storage options when they were running a removalist company in Sydney, which inspired them to open Self Storage Solutions, conveniently located near the truck stop at Marulan, only a one-hour drive from Canberra.

Lewis, who lives in Canberra, says he recently took over the reins when his parents retired.

He says clients love the savings they get by storing their items outside of the city.

“Our monthly storage costs are easily half the price of a storage unit in Canberra,” says Lewis.

“Our clients are typically people who are relocating or renovating and who don’t require regular access to their storage unit.”

Self Storage Solutions offer three storage unit size options and Lewis says caravans, boats and trailers can also be stored, to keep them out of people’s home driveways. He says they can be collected seven days a week during daylight hours.

“We can also offer a removalist service, if required,” he says.

Self Storage Solutions. Call 9986 3618 or visit selfstoragesolutions.com.au

CHOOSING a tradesperson to do maintenance around the home can be overwhelming, which is why it’s important to do research and get multiple quotes before deciding on one, warns Access Canberra’s ACT commissioner for Fair Trading, Derise Cubin.

“It’s important to do your research so you have confidence in the tradie you hire,” Derise says.

“No one should feel pressured to sign contracts on the spot or after the first call they make.”

By researching first, Derise says consumers will be able to protect themselves from any aggressive or dishonest sales tactics, and it’ll help them become a savvy consumer, allowing them to pick a tradesperson that best meets their needs.

Derise also suggests getting recommendations from family and friends, asking for itemised quotes, especially for big jobs, so consumers know where the costs are coming from, and checking to see whether the tradesperson has an ABN and, when required, a valid licence.

“You should check to see whether any public warnings or compliance action has been taken against the person or business, [too],” she says.

Consumers also have the right to see a tradesperson’s Public Liability Insurance certificate, to ensure it’s up-to-date, and before signing a contract, consumers have the right to know the tradesperson’s full name and physical address, she says.

“If you do not understand the terms and conditions, speak with friends or family before signing a contract or seek legal advice,” she says.

And, Derise warns to be cautious if a tradesperson insists on signing up with them on the spot, asks for a full, upfront payment, insists a payment must be made and offers to drive the consumer to an ATM, or asks a consumer to pay for services that aren’t complete.

For more information call 13 22 81 or visit act.gov.au/choosingatradie

A showroom that promises to inspire

FROM concept to completion, MMM Interiors works closely with renovators to ensure their project is a success, says principal designer and director Mimmi Freebody.

She says MMM Interiors can design everything from total home interiors and extensions to smaller projects such as bathrooms and kitchens.

Their showroom, recently relocated to 61 Wollongong Street, is full of inspirational products, from tiles and benchtops to bathware and accessories, as well as designer lighting, she says.

“MMM also designs and builds stunning al fresco spaces, external kitchens, roofed pergolas [and offers] stylising for external furnishing,” she says.

“Other special design and build projects include spaces such as walk-in wardrobes, libraries and studies, as well as bespoke entertainment units and occasional furniture pieces.”

Mimmi says their experienced designers can help select the individual items and every Saturday run a free-of-charge talk to a designer or project manager service.

It allows people to book a time in the showroom to discuss their ideas and the various design steps involved. They will also help people determine the cost of their project, she says.

MMM Interiors, 61 Wollongong Street, Fyshwick. Call 6280 9980 or visit mmminteriors.com.au