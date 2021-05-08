Two in hospital following highway crash

A SECTION of the Monaro Highway was closed early this morning following a two-car crash between the Johnson Drive roundabout and the Old Cooma Road intersection. Two men were taken to hospital, both in a stable condition.  

Lanes in both directions were closed as emergency services crews worked to clear the area.

Traffic was being filtered through one direction at a time and the ESA says the community to take care when travelling through the area.

