Two in hospital following highway crash

A SECTION of the Monaro Highway was closed early this morning following a two-car crash between the Johnson Drive roundabout and the Old Cooma Road intersection. Two men were taken to hospital, both in a stable condition.
Lanes in both directions were closed as emergency services crews worked to clear the area.
Traffic was being filtered through one direction at a time and the ESA says the community to take care when travelling through the area.
The Australian Taxation Office (ATO) and Services Australia are warning the community about a new email scam attempting to steal personal information by claiming to be from “myGov” and using screenshots of the “myGovID” mobile app.