Two new covid cases in Queanbeyan

TWO new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Southern NSW Local Health District (SNSWLHD) in the last 24 hours, both of which are in Queanbeyan.

According to a SNSWLHD spokesperson, one of the cases is linked to a known case and the other is currently under investigation.

One has been identified as being in Queanbeyan and the other in Karabar.

Despite restrictions beginning to ease, the Health District is warning that everyone should be alert for any symptoms that could signal COVID-19, including headache, nausea, sore throat, runny nose, cough, loss of smell or taste, or fever.

If symptoms appear, people must isolate and get tested immediately, and remain isolated until a negative result is received.

There are currently three people in throughout the Southern NSW Local Health District hospitalised with COVID-19.

State-wide, NSW recorded 273 new locally acquired cases of the virus in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.