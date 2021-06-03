UC design students get ‘real-world experience’

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE University of Canberra has partnered with the Canberra Centre to launch the Ainslie Avenue Bus Shelter Competition.

The final 12 designs from second year Bachelor of Architecture students went on display on Level One, Canberra Centre, from today (June 3).

The three joint winning groups, who each receive a prize of $1500, were: Group 1, Aggie Rostagno, Cedar Hernandez and Joshua Catanzariti; Group 2, Sage Tynan and Thomas Petersen; and Group 3, Stephanie Williamson.

The Sustainability Prize of $250 went to Katrina Cachia, Tiarne Smith and Elizabeth McDonald.

Executive Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Design, Professor Jason Bainbridge, said the competition was an example of the real-world experiences that University of Canberra students are exposed to throughout their degrees.

“For the students, having their designs showcased in the Canberra Centre means that their family, friends and the general public can see the terrific work they’re doing,” he said.

General manager at the Canberra Centre, Gary Stewart said, “This exhibit will provide a public platform for the students’ designs to be displayed, allowing our entire community to see cutting-edge ideas from some of Canberra’s up-and-coming design talent”.

Student designs will be located on Level One of the Canberra Centre, near Polo Ralph Lauren, for the next eight weeks.