Discarded wartime certificate returns to Queanbeyan

A World War II certificate belonging to a Queanbeyan serviceman and local historian, Bert Sheedy, has been uncovered by The Green Shed in Canberra and gifted to the Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council’s history collection.

Sandie Parkes from The Green Shed recently came across the certificate and reached out to the council’s local history librarian to offer it to Queanbeyan.

Bert Sheedy, who passed away in 2000, had an immeasurable impact on the same collection, with many of his writings still forming part of the records.

He made many contributions to historic journals and articles and was the author of “Moneroo to Monaro: history of Monaro Street, 1830s-1995, Queanbeyan.”

He also helped record the three large volumes Queanbeyan Pioneer Cemeteries, Burials and Index.

Bert served with the 3rd Australian Infantry Battalion and the 7th Australian Machine Gun battalion AIF in New Guinea and was awarded the British Empire Medal in 1972 for his contribution to local history.

The certificate will have a careful restoration and be remounted in its frame, to ensure it is preserved for many years to come.