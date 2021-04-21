Upgraded cancer ward reopens to the public

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE second stage of the Canberra Hospital’s $22.4 million cancer ward refurbishment opened to the public today (April 21).

Located in the Canberra Region Cancer Centre, Ward 14B will feature 28 beds – up from the 26 previously provided – as well as a patient/family dining area and therapy gym space.

Along with a new design and consultation and treatment facilities, Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith says the redesign will enhance the holistic care provided to oncology patients.

The minister opened the ward yesterday, more than two years after the first phase, Ward 14A, was inaugurated.

In the interim, cancer patients at the hospital were located in a temporary facility in Building 8.

In the new facility, four bed bays will also be used for first stage trial patients as part of the hospital’s Cancer Clinical Trials program. Until now, Ms Stephen-Smith says only second and third stage trials have been conducted at the hospital.

Those beds will also be used in the coming winter months to assist with the short term and rapid intervention for patients, Ms Stephen-Smith says.

According to the minister, they are now working with the Canberra Hospital Foundation and partners to fund the refurbishment of the nearby courtyard space.

It is only part of the large-scale refurbishment currently being undertaken at the hospital.

There are 45 projects currently underway at Canberra hospital, according to Ms Stephen-Smith, including a major refurbishment of the emergency facilities.