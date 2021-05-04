Tirade from Canberra MP pushes billionaire to pay JobSeeker back

CORPORATIONS to have bolstered their profits from the Commonwealth’s subsidy to fight the pandemic will be forced to pay back taxpayer’s money, according to a Canberra MP.

More than $1 billion will be returned from 65 companies, costings for the Parliamentary Budget Office has revealed.

Labor member for Fenner, Andrew Leigh, joined the enquiry commissioned by the Greens into unpaid corporate JobKeeper assistance.

The ex-ANU professor of economics has targeted the company of prominent businessman Solomon Lew, whose personal wealth was valued last year at $3.72 billion, through an extraordinary number of tweets.

Premier Investments returned on Tuesday (May 4) a small share of the profits that Lew’s Australian Securities Exchange company financially benefited from taxpayers.

“Premier Investments get half a clap for returning $15 million in JobKeeper. But they may have gotten as much as $110 million, and they clearly didn’t need a cent.

 

