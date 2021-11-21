Visitor restrictions ease at hospitals

VISITOR restrictions will ease at all ACT hospitals, community health centres and walk-in centres from 8am tomorrow (November 22) to allow for two visitors per patient, per day during visiting hours, says ACT Health.

All COVID-19 safe principles and behaviours will continue to apply to all visitors.

ACT Health, in a media statement, says: “The decision to restrict visitors to our health facilities is always a difficult one, but it ensures we can protect the health and safety of everyone. This is especially necessary for our most vulnerable, particularly patients whose health is already compromised.”

More at health.act.gov.au/news/ visitor-restrictions