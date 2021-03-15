Vodafone store owner faces 69 identity theft charges

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A MAN allegedly stole identity documents from 83 people while he was the owner of the Tuggeranong Vodafone store.

The 33-year-old was arrested in September, charged with one count of identity theft.

Following his arrest, police encouraged anyone who transacted at the Tuggeranong Vodafone store to report any unusual credit applications.

Sixty-nine more charges in relation to identity theft have been laid, including 67 counts of obtaining a financial advantage by deception and two counts of possession of stolen property.

The man is next scheduled to appear in the ACT Magistrates Court on April 23.

Anyone with information that could assist police can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website, quoting reference number 6528370.