Friday, September 24, 2021

Watson residents urged to get tested for covid

A POP-UP testing clinic will be established in Watson this weekend and residents are urged to come forward and get tested after ACT Health has been unable to confirm the source of transmission for some cases in the suburb. 

In the last couple of days, ACT chief health officer Dr Kerryn Coleman about 15 cases have been identified in Watson in the last two weeks. There have been 30 cases tied to Watson during the start of the latest outbreak.

“We’re unable to confirm the source transmission for some of these cases and unconfirmed chains of transmission is a major concern for us,” she said.

“We don’t know that there’s a concerning level of transmission in the community from these cases, but what we do know from NSW and Victoria is that we need to move very quickly to give people the opportunity to get tested and so we can understand and detect if it is [an issue].

“Over the weekend, we will be proactively setting up additional testing for anyone who lives in the Watson area with the mildest of symptoms or for people that are concerned that they may have been exposed to COVID-19.”

The pop-up testing clinic will be open at Watson Neighbourhood Oval from 8am-4pm on September 25-26.

