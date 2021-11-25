We’re small, local and big on quality, says director Jordan

Artistic director JORDAN BEST says that The Q’s new season will mean that next year, more often than not, there will be something fantastic happening around the venues. This is a sponsored post.

“WE are small, we are local and we are quality,” says the artistic director of The Q, Jordan Best, who says she’s excited to present The Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre’s 2022 season.

Jordan and her team promise to deliver a diversity of bold, exciting live performances that feature comedy, music, theatre, and children’s shows, across two state-of-the-art venues.

“As The Q enters our ‘teenage’ years, we see our role to bring quality performances with a focus on showcasing local creators and performers. The 2022 season will be more than 50 per cent local,” she says.

There will be three in-house productions by Echo Theatre as well as some of the best touring shows from around Australia including “The Year of Magical Thinking”, “Mother & Son” and “Sunshine Super Girl”, coming to Queanbeyan just before it travels to Melbourne.

Jordan says that 2022 heralds a new era for the centre. The completion of the refurbishment of the next-door Bicentennial Hall into a 570-person performance space has given The Q’s 2022 season even more room and opportunities to present larger-scale, musical events, says Jordan.

“The B” will host several tribute bands throughout the year such as Fleetwood Mac, Abba and a Johnny Cash show.

“There’s nothing quite like 500 people all rocking out to their favourite tribute band and having a fantastic time,” she says.

For the little ones, The Q will present science experiments, singing robots and dancing bears! Comedy in the form of open-mic nights as well as full-length comedy shows will also feature in the season.

Jordan says that across the two venues, more often than not there will be something fantastic happening at The Q or The B in 2022.

Subscriptions are now available, and with new, tiered subscription packages, people can save up to 25 per cent off season tickets and under 30s can access a $30 ticket price with a subscription to four or more shows. Jordan says that young people can get the chance to see quality performances at an affordable price.

“We are your theatre, so come and get to know us. Get a subscription for this cracker of a season!” says Jordan.

Visit theq.net.au