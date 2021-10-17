Why time with old pouf will never be the same 

Goodbye to feet on the old pouf, a Nespresso and a couple of Digestives… goodbye lockdown. I t’s “Seven Days” with IAN MEIKLE.

ELEVENSES just aren’t the same now that the chiefs have abandoned the daily hour of doom and gloom.

No more chief minister; affable, charming, supercilious and snarky. No more chief health officer; polite, friendly, earnest and eager to please.

No more smartass social media commentary on the journos trying to do their job at the daily covid-update press conference. Or the insensitive speculation on how many cases today and the colour of the chief’s tie.

Anyone fully employed, fully paid and working from home with their feet on the old pouf will miss one of the truly entertaining highlights of the last nine-week pandemic lockdown, the morning tea – a Nespresso and a couple of Digestives – with les miserables. Better than Netflix some days.

For those from the private sector surviving off the disaster payment glumly sitting through the daily self-congratulatory shoutouts for (fully paid) public servants doing their jobs, it was confronting.

It’s interesting to watch the political survival instinct at play as the pollies start dodging the daily limelight. It’s a harbinger of bad news.

And it’s coming. Chief health officer Dr Kerryn Coleman told us as much saying there will be more cases, but the totality of the numbers will become less important (tell that to troubled Victoria).

As the case numbers inevitably soar, one hopes the hospital numbers will be manageable and the number of deaths negligible. Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith seems to think the hospital system will manage.

But without the political spinners, the heavy lifting on those new normals will be done via faceless press release from ACT Health rather than the crowd-pleasing bully pulpit of the past nine, long weeks.

SO now we’re vaccinated and free? Yes and no. Despite a world-leading response to vaccination (an awesome 99 per cent, subject to all the second-dose arms turning up) we can’t take the masks off outdoors, but neighbours in NSW can and we can’t shop non-essential, but neighbours in NSW can.

We can’t drown our sorrows at the pub like people in NSW can, either. Our cafes and restaurants are being held on a starvation diet of 25 people (50 outdoors in the storm season) until close to month’s end.

But they’re luckier than, say, martial arts instructors or newspaper publishers. They’ve got a new ACT government Outdoor Activation Taskforce, specially created to support restaurants, cafes and other businesses to utilise public outdoor spaces near their premises once the lockdown ends.

The almost invisible Business Minister Tara Cheyne, whose government has shamefully failed small business in Canberra, popped up to tell us: “The new taskforce will look for innovative ways to open up outdoor public space for venues, so that we can continue to help business to safely return to hosting customers.”

Continue?

Master Builders CEO Michael Hopkins had the right idea: “The ACT government should allow businesses in any industry to continue to receive support payments if they are suffering a 30 per cent reduction in income as originally announced by the Chief Minister.”

Not hard to work out how pissed off I am (as a small business owner) and hundreds of other people wondering how they’re going to get their businesses to the other side of the summer holidays. The government support has been cruel and we’re sandwiched between the art-form political finger pointing of Chief Minister Andrew Barr and ACT senator Zed Seselja.

“CityNews” will get through this, if only to spite the political warlords, but others won’t and it’s just not right and it won’t be forgotten.

MRS Mayor Nichole Overall, wife of the outgoing, (very) long-serving and highly regarded mayor of the Queanbeyan Palerang Regional Council Tim Overall, has stepped out of the shadows (I’m kidding) and into the political ring to box her way to claiming the NSW vacant state seat of Monaro.

The impending byelection comes after the surprise resignation of former NSW Deputy Premier and Queanbeyan local John Barilaro.

Nichole has been preselected as the Nationals candidate, confirming to me that she joined the party a few months ago (she knew something?) and that she was a country gal and, therefore one supposes, the surprise choice of party was in her DNA. She seems to be all too progressive for the Nats, but maybe that’s the point.

Barilaro has a large personal following that’s fuelled his continuous re-election and the rookie candidate will be doubtless keen to add some of that to the Overall brand’s stardust in Queanbeyan and beyond.

Is this the end of our star columnist, or will the gentler pace of the back bench on Macquarie Street allow her to scribble out the odd “Yesterdays” opus during Question Time? I fear the nays will have it, Nichole.

Ian Meikle is the editor of “CityNews” and can be heard on the “CityNews Sunday Roast” news and interview program, 2CC, 9am-noon.