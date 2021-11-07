Drunk L plater five times over limit

A Canberra women pulled over by police for drink driving was caught five times over the legal limit.

Police were conducting random breath tests in Dickson last night (November 7) when they pulled over and breath tested a 27-year-old Moncrieff woman driving a Honda Jazz.

The woman, who was on bail, returned a positive result and was also found to have an expired learners licence since 2016.

Police say when they took her to the police station she was found to have a blood alcohol reading of 0.265, more than five times the 0.05 legal limit.

She was charged with high-range drink driving and un-licensed driving.