Woman dies at secure mental health unit

A 34-year-old woman died early this morning (September 25)at the Dhulwa Mental Health Unit in Symonston.

At about 6am today, police were notified of the death. They say there are no suspicious circumstances at this stage, but they will be investigating the circumstances surrounding the death and report to the coroner.

The high-tech high-tech security complex is described as providing “24-hour treatment and care for adults with complex mental health needs. The unit has 10 acute care beds and 15 rehabilitation beds and treats those who needs are not met at existing mental health facilities in the Canberra region.”